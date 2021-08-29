Tractor-Trailer Ends Up on Cromwell Street After Crashing Off I-91

A tractor-trailer drove off I-91 South Sunday morning and ended up on a road in Cromwell, according to the town's mayor.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. between exits 21 and 20, the Department of Transportation said.

The tractor-trailer came to rest on North Road in Cromwell, Mayor Enzo Faienza said in a Facebook post. The road was shut down between Evergreen Road and Coles Road, he said.

One lane of I-91 South was also closed, according to the DOT.

There were no injuries, Mayor Faienza said.