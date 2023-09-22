Farmington

Tractor-trailer fire causing delays on I-84 in Farmington

Tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 84 in Farmington
NBC Connecticut

A tractor-trailer is on fire in the median on Interstate 84 in Farmington and lanes are closed.

The left lane is closed on both sides of the highway. It is closed on I-84 East, between exits 37 and 39, and on I-84 West, between exits 37 and 36.

Firefighters and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are responding.

No additional information was immediately available.

