Tractor-trailer fire closes I-95 North in East Lyme

A tractor-trailer fire has closed a portion of Interstate 95 North in East Lyme on Saturday.

Troopers responded to I-95 north near exit 72 around 6:45 a.m. for a reported two vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

After the crash, investigators said the tractor-trailer caught on fire.

Minor injuries were reported.

Firefighters, the state Department of Transportation and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are all at the scene.

The northbound side of the highway is currently closed for clean up and there is no estimate for the duration of the closure.

DOT also says there is about two miles of congestion on the southbound side of the highway between exits 73 and 72. There is police activity in that area and the left lane is currently closed.

Anyone nearby should seek an alternate route.

