Tractor-Trailer Fire Closes I-95 South in Stonington

An overnight tractor-trailer fire has closed Interstate 95 south in Stonington.

State police said a tractor-trailer was carrying food of some kind when it caught on fire. There was no crash, but it is possible there is a fuel spill.

CT Travel Smart shows the highway is closed between exits 92 and 91. Traffic is being diverted off of exit 92 and is getting back on at exit 91.

Consumer Protection and the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection have been called to the scene.

Troopers do not have an estimate for when the area will reopen.

