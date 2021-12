A tractor-trailer fire has closed part of Interstate 84 east in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the tractor-trailer fire is on I-84 east at exit 22.

At this time, the exit 22 offramp is closed.

Drivers in the area should expect lane closures.

State police said no injuries were reported.