Tractor-Trailer Fire Closes Part of I-95 North in West Haven

A tractor-trailer fire has closed part of Interstate 95 north in West Haven on Wednesday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the right and center lanes of the highway are closed between exits 41 and 42.

It's unclear when the highway will fully reopen.

The fire has been extinguished, according to state police.

The driver was not injured in the incident.