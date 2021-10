One lane is closed after a tractor tractor trailer became engulfed in flames in Vernon Thursday morning.

The right lane is still closed att this time. The eastbound lanes were previously closed between Exits 66 and 67 for a couple of hours because of this incident.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to officials, he crash happened just before 3:30 a.m.

Truck Crash - VERNON #I84 East at Exit 66 (SO FRONTAGE RD) at 10/7/2021 3:23:54 AM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) October 7, 2021

There has been no reports on any possible injuries or what may have caused the fire at this time.

Visit here for the latest updates.