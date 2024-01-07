vernon

Tractor-trailer fire spreads to brush along I-84 West in Vernon

By Cailyn Blonstein

Town of Vernon Fire Department

A tractor-trailer fire spread to the brush along Interstate 84 West in Vernon on Saturday night.

Firefighters and Connecticut State Police were called to I-84 West just after the exit 67 on-ramp around 6 p.m. after getting a report of a tractor-trailer fire.

Once there, firefighters found the cab of the vehicle fully involved. The fire was also spreading to the brush along the side of the highway.

The highway was closed while firefighters brought the fire under control. It has since reopened.

The fire is under investigation.

