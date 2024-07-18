Tractor-trailer fuel spill causing significant delays on I-95 South in Westport

A disabled tractor-trailer is causing significant delays on Interstate 95 South in Westport.

The truck became disabled in the middle of the highway between Exits 18 and 17 and caused a sizeable diesel fuel spill, according to Westport fire officials.

The highway is down to one lane in the area as crews work to clean up the spill.

Fire officials are warning drivers to expect extended delays on I-95 South and on local roads.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There is no word when the highway may fully reopen.