A driver is in critical condition after their tractor trailer went down an embankment off Interstate 91 in New Haven on Saturday.

Firefighters said the tractor-trailer went down the embankment on I-91 north at the exit 8 off ramp just after 11 a.m.

91 North Exit 8 off Ramp Tractor Trailer down the embankment. E17 R1 Eu1 C33 C83 SOC-1. — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) May 9, 2020

According to officials, two vehicles were also involved in the accident that ended up near the area of Middletown Avenue and Foxon Boulevard.

The New Haven Police Accident Reconstruction Team is on scene investigating.