Connecticut State Police responded to a tractor-trailer rollover on Interstate 91 in Hartford Saturday morning.

Officials said the truck went off the southbound side of the highway and rolled over in the area of exit 33.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No serious injuries were reported, according to police.

The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. Troop H troopers, Hartford and Windsor fire departments responded to the scene.