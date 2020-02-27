traffic alert

I-84 West Closed in Union After Serious Crash

Scene of a crash on Interstate 84 in Union
NBC Connecticut

Serious injuries are reported in a crash on Interstate 84 in Union, according to state police.

Police said I-84 West in Union is closed while troopers investigate a crash involving a tractor-trailer. The road is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.

Officials from the state Department of Transportation said a tractor-trailer hit a DOT vehicle and no DOT workers were injured.

The DOT crew was working on I-84, between exits 72 and 73, when the tractor-trailer hit the last of the DOT trucks, according to the department.

Local

coronavirus 17 mins ago

Three People in New Haven in Isolation After Returning from China

meriden 2 hours ago

Police Ask for Help to Find Missing Meriden Man

The state police collision analysis reconstruction squad and truck squad have been called in to assist.

CT Travel Smart says there is police activity on the eastbound side of the highway and the westbound side of the highway is closed.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

No additional information was available.

This article tagged under:

traffic alert
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us