I-84 West Closed in Union After Serious Crash

Serious injuries are reported in a crash on Interstate 84 in Union, according to state police.

Police said I-84 West in Union is closed while troopers investigate a crash involving a tractor-trailer. The road is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.

Officials from the state Department of Transportation said a tractor-trailer hit a DOT vehicle and no DOT workers were injured.

The DOT crew was working on I-84, between exits 72 and 73, when the tractor-trailer hit the last of the DOT trucks, according to the department.

The state police collision analysis reconstruction squad and truck squad have been called in to assist.

CT Travel Smart says there is police activity on the eastbound side of the highway and the westbound side of the highway is closed.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

No additional information was available.