A tractor-trailer hit a pole and knocked it down, closing Christian Lane in New Britain on Wednesday.

Police said at this point, the road is impassible.

According to police, the road is also blocked in Berlin near Deming Road.

There's no word on what may have caused the crash.

Authorities have not given an estimate for how long the area will be closed for.