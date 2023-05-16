Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash Closes Route 20 in East Granby

Route 20 is closed in East Granby after a tractor-trailer rolled over and came to a final rest across the roadway.

The East Granby Volunteer Fire Department said they're responding to the scene at the intersection of Route 20 and East Street.

The road remains closed and it's unknown when it will reopen.

It's unclear whether or not there are any injuries. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.