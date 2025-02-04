Traffic

Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-84 East in Danbury

A tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 84 East in Danbury and state police said there are possibly injuries.

State police said the truck rolled over near exit 4 around 8 a.m. Tuesday and the right lane of I-84 East and the left lane at the Route 7 North merge are closed for the investigation.  

A tow truck was sent to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

