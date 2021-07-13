Tractor-Trailer Rollover Causing Major Delays on I-84 in East Hartford

Several lanes are closed on Interstate 84 to Route 15 after an overturned tractor-trailer accident in East Hartford early Tuesday morning.

Officers were sent to Exit 57 on I-84 near Route 15 southbound just after 4:30 a.m. for reports of a rollover.

According to Troop H, there was some fuel spilled and it's probably going to be blocked through morning rush.

#CTtraffic Troop H has a TT rollover blocking all lanes of travel- 84wb to 15sb in East Hartford. No injures. DOT notified. Estimating 3-4 hours to remove it- morning commuters should seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/C3fxrMAdJZ — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 13, 2021

No injuries were reported.

Drivers should expect several hours of delays from the ramp and lane closures.

