Tractor-Trailer Rollover Causing Major Delays on I-84 in East Hartford

Several lanes are closed on Interstate 84 to Route 15 after an overturned tractor-trailer accident in East Hartford early Tuesday morning.

Officers were sent to Exit 57 on I-84 near Route 15 southbound just after 4:30 a.m. for reports of a rollover.

According to Troop H, there was some fuel spilled and it's probably going to be blocked through morning rush.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers should expect several hours of delays from the ramp and lane closures.

Check back in with NBC Connecticut for updates.

