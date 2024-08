A tractor-trailer has rolled over on Universal Drive in North Haven and police have responded.

They said it’s near P.C. Richard’s and southbound traffic on Universal Drive from Eagle Crossing is closed.

Westbound traffic on Montowese Avenue from the exit 9 off-ramp is closed.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

No injuries have been reported.