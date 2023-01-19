Glastonbury

Trader Joe's to Open Store in Glastonbury

By LeAnne Gendreau

Trader Joes in Glastonbury
NBC Connecticut

Trader Joe’s is coming to Glastonbury and it will open on Feb. 2.

The store will be at 400 Hebron Ave. and it will open at 8 a.m. that Thursday morning.

This will be the ninth Trader Joe’s in Connecticut.

Where to Find Trader Joe's Stores in Connecticut

  1. Danbury, 113 Mill Plain Road
  2. Darien, 436 Boston Post Road
  3. Fairfield, 2258 Black Rock Turnpike
  4. Manchester, 1510 Pleasant Valley Road
  5. Orange, 560 Boston Post Road
  6. Stamford, 1041 High Ridge Road
  7. West Hartford, 1489 New Britain Ave.
  8. Westport, 400 Post Road E

The company said it will hire more than 80 people and anyone interested in applying can visit traderjoes.com/careers for more information.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The company said every Trader Joe’s store donates products that go unsold but can still be consumed or used to food banks and food recovery agencies.

