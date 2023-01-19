Trader Joe's to Open Store in Glastonbury

Trader Joe’s is coming to Glastonbury and it will open on Feb. 2.

The store will be at 400 Hebron Ave. and it will open at 8 a.m. that Thursday morning.

This will be the ninth Trader Joe’s in Connecticut.

Danbury, 113 Mill Plain Road Darien, 436 Boston Post Road Fairfield, 2258 Black Rock Turnpike Manchester, 1510 Pleasant Valley Road Orange, 560 Boston Post Road Stamford, 1041 High Ridge Road West Hartford, 1489 New Britain Ave. Westport, 400 Post Road E

The company said it will hire more than 80 people and anyone interested in applying can visit traderjoes.com/careers for more information.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The company said every Trader Joe’s store donates products that go unsold but can still be consumed or used to food banks and food recovery agencies.