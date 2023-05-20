Hamden

Traffic Lights on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden Restored After Power Outage

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

The traffic lights on a popular road in Hamden have been restored after a power outage on Saturday.

Police said they put temporary stop signs in place from Dixwell Avenue to Putnam Avenue while the traffic lights were out.

The power outage impacted 2,005 customers and 7.36 percent of the town, according to United Illuminating. Power has since been restored.

It's unclear what caused the power outages.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us