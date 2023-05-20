Traffic Lights on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden Restored After Power Outage

The traffic lights on a popular road in Hamden have been restored after a power outage on Saturday.

Police said they put temporary stop signs in place from Dixwell Avenue to Putnam Avenue while the traffic lights were out.

The power outage impacted 2,005 customers and 7.36 percent of the town, according to United Illuminating. Power has since been restored.

It's unclear what caused the power outages.

