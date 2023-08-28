Traffic lights out at Berlin Turnpike and Main Street in Newington

The traffic lights at Main Street and the Berlin Turnpike in Newington are out after wires came down at Willard Avenue and Louis Street, according to police.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the areas.

Eversource was reporting around 450 power outages in Newington as of 1:45 p.m.. The number was down to 90 by 2 p.m.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.