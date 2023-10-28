Trail of Terror in Wallingford set for terrifying Halloween weekend

Wallingford’s Trail of Terror is set up for their big Halloween weekend. The haunted attraction being named to Yelp’s Top 20 Haunted Houses in the Country this year.

“It’s very cool, it’s our goal to be up there and do the best show we can so to have someone else come in and say we do a really good job is pretty cool,” said creator Wayne Barneschi.

This is the trail’s 29th year in operation. Visitors on Friday said they were ready for the attraction to blow their socks off.

“I’m looking for a good scare tonight,” said Larry Mcgivney, of Meriden.

It takes about an hour to get through the entire trail, that’s filled with constant screams, familiar frights from famous movies and shows, and a test of phobias as you weave through a spider's nest.

“I want to see the look on the kid's face, that’s what I’m most excited for, that’s why I’m here,” said Walter Lewis, of New London, who was visiting with his whole family.

Barneschi said the crew has overall lucked out this year with the weather. They have had drizzles, but have only had to reschedule one weekend.

A good thing because he said you can only experience something like the trail this time of year.

“When you can feel the fall, there is nothing like it. A New England haunt is the best place to be in the country for experiencing this type of weather and this type of atmosphere, it’s a great time to be scared,” said Barneschi.

Tickets for the season are sold out and the trail changes every year. Barneschi said you can always try again next year.

But be warned, as the crew gets better, it only gets scarier…