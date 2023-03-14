Trailblazing Former Hartford Mayor Ann Uccello Dies at 100

Former Hartford mayor Ann Uccello has died at the age of 100, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

Ann Ucello took office as Mayor of Hartford in 1967. She was the first female mayor in Connecticut and the first woman to be elected mayor of a U.S. capital city.

She was re-elected to a second term in 1969 and is the last Republican to be elected to the position.

Ucello then went to Washington, D.C. to work in the U.S. Department of Transportation under President Richard Nixon. She went on to work for the Ford and Carter administrations as well.

“Ann Uccello was a trailblazer who was born and raised in Hartford and dedicated her career in public service to the city she loved," Gov. Lamont said in a statement. "She fought to expand housing, ensure that children have access to essential services, and encouraged job growth and opportunities in Hartford. She had a remarkable spirit and energy, and she leaves a lasting legacy on Connecticut’s capitol city. I extend my deepest condolences to her friends and family.”