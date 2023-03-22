north haven

Trailer of Lacrosse Equipment Stolen from Campus of North Haven High School, Middle School

North Haven Police

Some stole a trailer of lacrosse equipment from the campus of North Haven High School and North Haven Middle School and police are asking for anyone who has information to come forward.

The trailer was stolen on Monday morning.

Police said someone in a tan GMC Sierra pickup with an extended cab drove onto the campus around 9 a.m. and stole a white utility trailer that held lacrosse equipment for North Haven athletes. 

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to call Lieutenant Cliff Hill at 203-239-5321.

