Train Collides With Truck in Newington

A train has collided with a service truck in Newington.

An Amtrak train carrying 64 passengers collided with an Amtrak maintenance vehicle on Stamm Road around 11:30 a.m. and six people suffered minor bumps and bruises, according to officials.

No one has been hospitalized.

The train was heading north from New Haven to Springfield, Massachusetts and two Amtrak employees who were in the truck saw the train coming and were able to get out.

Officials said there is water on both sides of the tracks.

Another train is being sent to the area for the passengers.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.

