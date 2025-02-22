Train derailment closes Route 372 in Plainville

A train derailment has closed a road in Plainville on Saturday and the area is expected to be closed for several hours.

Police said Route 372/West Main Street is closed at Whiting Street near Town Hall.

There is a minor train derailment in the area and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours, according to police.

Investigators said the Berkshire and Eastern Train Company reported a minor derailment of a locomotive at the West Main crossing just before 8 a.m.

Officers report the derailment was caused by ice and there is no damage. No injuries were reported.