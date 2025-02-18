Hartford

Train derailment under investigation in Hartford

Police lights
NBC News

A train derailment in Hartford is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to Weston Street on Monday night around 11:20 p.m. for a report of a train derailment.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

When fire crews arrived, they said they learned that three cylinder train cars were derailed and not damaged. The train cars were all upright.

Southern Railroad was contacted and will be bringing equipment to remove and repair the tracked, fire officials said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Amtrak representatives and police also responded.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us