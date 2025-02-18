Train derailment under investigation in Hartford

A train derailment in Hartford is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to Weston Street on Monday night around 11:20 p.m. for a report of a train derailment.

When fire crews arrived, they said they learned that three cylinder train cars were derailed and not damaged. The train cars were all upright.

Southern Railroad was contacted and will be bringing equipment to remove and repair the tracked, fire officials said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Amtrak representatives and police also responded.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing.