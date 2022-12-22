meriden

Train Hits Car Stuck on Railroad Tracks in Meriden

NBC Connecticut

An Amtrak train hit a car that was stuck on the railroad tracks in Meriden Thursday night.

Police said the collision happened in the area of Brittania and Center streets.

A two-car accident caused one a vehicle to become disabled on the railroad tracks. While authorities were notifying Amtrak of the crash, a northbound train struck the car, which was unoccupied.

Police are helping to reroute traffic. Amtrak is investigating the crash.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unclear whether or not anyone on the train was injured. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

meridenmeriden police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us