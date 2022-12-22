Train Hits Car Stuck on Railroad Tracks in Meriden

An Amtrak train hit a car that was stuck on the railroad tracks in Meriden Thursday night.

Police said the collision happened in the area of Brittania and Center streets.

A two-car accident caused one a vehicle to become disabled on the railroad tracks. While authorities were notifying Amtrak of the crash, a northbound train struck the car, which was unoccupied.

Police are helping to reroute traffic. Amtrak is investigating the crash.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unclear whether or not anyone on the train was injured. No additional information was immediately available.