Train hits fallen tree in Milford: Metro-North

A train struck a fallen tree near Milford and a train is delayed, according to Metro-North.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said a train with around 50 people onboard hit a tree around 10:49 a.m. and stopped on the tracks near Field Road. One person requested medical attention.

The train was heading south on the Waterbury Branch.

Metro-North is investigating and hopes to have the train moving soon, according to the MTA. The 11:48 a.m. train was being held in Bridgeport.

The 1:03 p.m. train from Waterbury to Bridgeport was replaced by bus service.

