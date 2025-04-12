Hartford

Train service added to Hartford Line for UConn parade Sunday

By Anyssa McCalla

CT DOT

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is adding train service to the Hartford Line for the UConn's women's championship parade on Sunday.

The added trains are to help those who are going to the parade from various towns to celebrate the women's national championship win.

The new trains are numbered 6412, in honor of their 12th championship win, and 6413, in support of their next title.

There will also be free parking in Berlin, Meriden and Wallingford train stations.

The Sunday Hartford Line schedule can be found here.

