Train Service Affected Due to Police Activity in Bridgeport

Train service is being affected due to a police investigation in Bridgeport.

Amtrak says all rail service between New Haven and Bridgeport is temporarily stopped because of police activity in the area.

Amtrak Northeast tweeted that Train 173 is stopped in New Haven.

Metro-North Tweeted that New Haven service is delayed due to police department activity and substitute bus service will be provided on the Waterbury branch for the 2:03 p.m. train (#1971) from Waterbury to Bridgeport due to police department activity near Bridgeport.

