Train Service Affected Due to Police Activity in Bridgeport

Train service is being affected due to a police investigation in Bridgeport.

Amtrak says all rail service between New Haven and Bridgeport is temporarily stopped because of police activity in the area.

SERVICE ADVISORY: All rail service between New Haven (NHV) and Bridgeport (BRP) is temporarily stopped due to police activity in the area. Updates to follow as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) October 4, 2021

Amtrak Northeast tweeted that Train 173 is stopped in New Haven.

Metro-North Tweeted that New Haven service is delayed due to police department activity and substitute bus service will be provided on the Waterbury branch for the 2:03 p.m. train (#1971) from Waterbury to Bridgeport due to police department activity near Bridgeport.