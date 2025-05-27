Music & Musicians

Train to perform at the Big E Arena in September

Train Performs At Ak-Chin Pavilion
John Medina/Getty Images)

The Grammy-winning band Train will headline the Big E Arena this fall.

The show will take place on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Train, whose hits include "Hey Soul Sister," "Meet Virginia," and "Drops of Jupiter," formed in the early 1990s in San Francisco. They have sold more than 10 million albums worldwide in their three decades of making music.

They've had 24 Top 10 songs on the Billboard charts, won three Grammy Awards, and two Billboard Music Awards.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, May 30.

The Big E will run from Sept. 12-28 in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us