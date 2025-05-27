Train to perform at the Big E Arena in September

The Grammy-winning band Train will headline the Big E Arena this fall.

The show will take place on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Train, whose hits include "Hey Soul Sister," "Meet Virginia," and "Drops of Jupiter," formed in the early 1990s in San Francisco. They have sold more than 10 million albums worldwide in their three decades of making music.

They've had 24 Top 10 songs on the Billboard charts, won three Grammy Awards, and two Billboard Music Awards.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, May 30.

The Big E will run from Sept. 12-28 in West Springfield, Massachusetts.