Travel in 2021? Experts Hopeful For Renewed Interest

It’s a new year and for many travelers, there’s a renewed interest in booking a trip with the hope of actually being able to vacation in 2021.

AAA of Greater Hartford told NBC Connecticut that people began inquiring about travel at the very beginning of the year.

Folks have two questions this year. When can I get the vaccine and when can I get away?

"The vaccine is rolling out. The safer people feel as we move forward, the more travel we’re going to see. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a real travel explosion,” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson.

So what should you be thinking about if you want to travel?

Fara Alleyne runs Travel by Fara in Newington and said while so many things in the pandemic remain uncertain, you shouldn’t book any travel that isn’t changeable or refundable.

“You don’t want anything that’s pay in full nonrefundable because who knows what’s going to happen. The terms and conditions are constantly changing," Alleyne said.

If you have a flight credit from a trip you couldn’t take in 2020, now is the time to go back and take a look at the terms and how long you have to use it or lose it.

Alleyne said some travelers who don’t want to wait are booking and taking vacations now. It’s important to know the travel requirements and restrictions where you’re going and whether you’ll have to quarantine or test negative for COVID-19 when you return.

She said she’s seen many people booking cruises for later on because of the generosity of that industry’s cancelation and postponement policies. But if you’ve booked travel insurance for a trip that has to change check out those terms too.

Despite the unprecedented challenges still facing all of us who just want to get away she feels optimistic that some part of this year will be better than 2020.

But her biggest word of advice to travelers, if you do decide to book a trip, know that things will still be different than vacations in years past.

“If you’re not OK with going in COVID, then don’t book right now. Who knows how long it’s going to take until we get to the general population for the vaccine," said Alleyne.