Travel Troubles Continue for Southwest Airlines Customers

Travel troubles are continuing as people around the country are feeling the stress, especially Southwest Airlines customers.

According to Flightaware, more than 2,500 flights were canceled on Wednesday.

It's a popular time to travel, but it is taking longer than expected for some travelers due to ongoing delays and cancelations. It's also impacting travelers flying into or out of the state during the holidays.

It's been a difficult traveling experience for Southwest customers like Muhammad who was trying to get back to Connecticut from Las Vegas. When his connecting flight in Chicago was canceled, he had to think of an alternative.

"So overall it's been maybe 60, 70 hours. Just kind of waiting for all the flights to settle down. Once we figured out we couldn't go through Southwest, we ended up having to find different avenues to travel," he said.

He said he got back home by rebooking through Frontier.

It has also been a long road for another traveler who didn't fly through Southwest, but experienced major delays.

"I supposed to get to Virginia at 6:40 yesterday in the afternoon," said Jose Luis Rosalessosa, of Virginia.

Instead, his plans changed dramatically.

"I've come from LAX, I went to Vegas, now I'm currently here at Hartford, and my ultimate destination is going to be Norfolk International Airport, which should be my next flight," Rosalessosa added.

At Bradley International Airport, seven departing flights are canceled and they are all Southwest.

"We are aware of the system-wide flight disruptions that Southwest Airlines passengers are experiencing, but would respectfully defer to Southwest for comment," CT Airport Authority said in a statement.

On their website, Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said the reason it is taking a while to solve is because the airlines build its flight schedule around communities, not hubs.

"We plan to operate a reduced schedule by flying roughly one third of our schedule for the next several days. They plan to accommodate customers and apologize for the inconvenience," the airline said.

