Travelers Championship field now has all Top 10 players in the world

The Travelers Championship announced Wednesday the latest players to commit to playing at the tournament in June.

Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, and Maverick McNealy have all committed to play.

The addition of those three players means the Travelers field this year will include all of the Top 10 golfers in the world.

That list is led by world No. 1 and defending Travelers Championship winner Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler appeared virtually at a news conference on Tuesday and talked about how much he enjoys playing in the Travelers Championship.

The Travelers Championship is the eighth and final Signature Event on the PGA Tour schedule. Signature Events have bigger purses than regular tour stops. Players must qualify for Signature Events through a number of ways, including the Official World Golf Rankings, and the top 50 players from the 2024 FedEx Cup standings.

The current Top 10 in the World Golf rankings who have committed to play in the Travelers Championship are:

Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy Xander Schauffele Collin Morikawa Justin Thomas Ludvig Aberg Hideki Matsuyama Russell Henley Victor Hovland Maverick McNealy

The 2025 Travelers Championship will be held at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell from June 16-22.