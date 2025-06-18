Travelers Championship officials, spectators prepared for heat and potential storms

Thursday is the official start of the Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

While excitement is in the air, so is the potential for severe weather.

It was a nice day for golf on Wednesday, but that is expected to change Thursday as temperatures increase and there is a possibility of thunderstorms.

People at the course say they are prepared for whatever comes their way.

Veronica Delandro and her friends are just a few of the roughly 200,000 people expected to attend the Travelers Championship this year.

“Ponchos, said Delandro. "You have to be prepared."

But after severe weather led to delays last year, people say they are prepared for whatever comes their way this time around.

“It either rains or it’s really hot. It’s one of the extremes," said Delandro. "It either rains or it’s really hot, and it’s just best to be prepared.”

Mary Beth Wooters came from New Jersey, and she is not worried.

“We would just deal with the weather delay and enjoy the rest of the tournament once it resumes," said Wooters.

Dr. Jennifer Martin, the medical director of the emergency department at St. Francis Hospital, says if it’s going to be hot, like it is on Thursday, to dress appropriately.

“Light, loose-fitting clothing and hats to cover your head and your face," said Dr. Martin. "Sunglasses as appropriate and sunscreen. Bring a water bottle that's full and refill it throughout the course of the day.”

She said to stay in the shade to cool off, don’t drink too much alcohol, and if you feel like you need emergency attention, someone will be nearby at almost every hole.

"There's a cart, a person, and a bike nearby that can provide support and assistance," said Dr. Martin. "So for big problems or small problems, they can get to you no matter where they are on foot, bike, or golf cart."

There is an emergency tent right by the 9th hole, and the main medical tent is at the entryway right by the visitors parking lot.

Dallas Dodge came with his dad, and they, too, are ready for whatever.

“We will bring umbrellas," said Dodge. We’ll do whatever we need to enjoy the day.”

If severe weather comes our way like it did last year, people will be notified in a variety of ways.

Travelers Championship tournament director Nathan Grube says the PGA Tour is constantly monitoring the weather.

He said communicating with everyone at the tournament is key.

“We have about ten video boards on the property. We have a texting system with all of our volunteer leads, and the state actually provides a great resource if there's an emergency situation to get information out.”

Grube said you can always start and stop a tournament, and public safety is their main priority.