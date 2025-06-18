Travelers Championship proceeds benefit 200+ charities

Golf fans went to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell for the Travelers Championship Pro-Am on Wednesday.

“We're a big fan of the players. We've been here last year and we come every day. And today's a perfect day to meet them and grab a picture with them and super fun and show our support,” said Jen Spreng, from Mystic.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Jen Spreng and her daughter came to see Scottie Scheffler, the world’s number one ranked golfer, tee off.

For the first time, 45 of the 50 top players in the world will be there competing. Organizers expect 200,000 people to come out for the tournament.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Proceeds from the tournament benefit more than 200 charities including The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

The camp in Ashford, Connecticut, offers children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses a chance to escape and have a true camp experience with others who can relate.

They have activities like swimming, fishing, ziplining and a horse barn.

We spoke with one of the campers who started going to camp 10 years ago after surviving brain cancer as a young child.

“When I was two, I was found unresponsive at daycare and with a parasitic astrocytoma, which is a kind of brain tumor,” said Quinn Ostergren, from Tolland.

Quinn says her favorite part about camp is woodshop, arts and crafts and meeting lifelong friends. She added that the camp helps kids with illnesses feel a sense of belonging.

“It’s a place where kids can go where they don't feel like they're an outsider,” said Ostergren. “I think when you come to camp, it's kind of like, wow, you actually know me. It's not one of those things where you're talking about it [your illness] the whole time. It's like you just understand them on a deeper level.”