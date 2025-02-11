Travelers Championship team hard at work months ahead of tournament

It’s never too early to start thinking about summer, or golf for that matter.

A big name is coming back to Cromwell this year.

Just over four months from now, 72 of the best golfers in the world will be teeing off at the 2025 Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Andy Bessette, the executive vice president, and chief administrative officer at Travelers, says if you are a fan of golf, you will not be disappointed.

“I make it a point to talk with every one of them. And every one of them is coming," said Bessette.

That includes last year's winner, Scottie Scheffler, who announced Tuesday he's coming back to defend his title.

People say there is already excitement in the air.

“The atmosphere is terrific. It’s fun. It’s very family-oriented," said John Courtney, of Bethel. "I go with my family.”

Tournament director Nathan Grube said being designated as the PGA Tour's final Signature Event of the season allows them to continuously improve.

“There's going to be 100 little things again that are going to make the improvements better," said Grube. "Whether it is parking, whether the gates are coming in, or whether it’s the type of food that we’re serving.”

Grube said the bigger the event, the bigger the economic boost to our local communities.

“The charities get excited. They see an announcement like Scottie Scheffler is coming, so that is going to make our event even bigger," said Grube. "So more money is going to go out to our charities.”

Bessette said there is a reason the best players in the world keep coming back.

“They like coming to Connecticut. We are the last Signature Event of the season. After this, about a month later, they go into the playoffs, and so this is the last chance to get a lot of FedEx points," said Bessette. "And big financial gains.”

Those financial gains include a $20 million purse, with the winner taking home more than $3.6 million.

The tournament dates are June 18-22.

Grube said corporate tickets are currently available, and individual tickets will go on sale in April.