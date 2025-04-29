Travelers Championship's impact on local charities

The Traveler’s Championship is just around the corner.

While some of the world’s top golfers will be competing for a championship win, local charities will be benefiting as well.

We spoke with the organizers of the event, who told us the Travelers Championship is bigger than sports.

Andy Bessette, the chief administrative officer of Travelers, said there are a lot of reasons to love the annual tournament, but one stands out amongst the rest.

“Why do we do it? It’s very simple," Bessette said. "We do it because it’s great for charity.”

Since its inception in 2007, the Travelers Championship has raised around $31 million for more than 900 different charities.

Nathan Grube, the executive director of the Travelers Championship, said they take that responsibility very seriously.

“When you see charities looking at you going, thank you. Wait, you mean if you do your job better, we're going to be able to do more? And it's like, yes, and that is a massive motivator," Grube said.

Grube said they are proud to be in the business of helping others.

“You're talking about more than $3.2 million last year to almost 200 charities," Grube said. "Those are meaningful dollars to people who are making a meaningful difference in New England.”

One of those charities is the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford, which was founded by Paul Newman back in 1988.

Their CEO, Jimmy Canton, said this includes a week-long overnight camp experience for chronically ill children.

"We have an infirmary that provides all of their medical care so they stay medically safe, and we modify every activity so regardless of their physical challenges, they can fully participate," Canton said.

Canton said being chosen as the tournament’s primary beneficiary means the world to them.

“I think they are very moved by the cause, and they know we will do all we can to expand our service and reach more children," Canton said.

The Travelers Championship begins on June 16.