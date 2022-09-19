Hurricane Fiona

Travelers Describe Fiona's Impact on Puerto Rico as Relief Efforts Ramp Up

By Matt Austin

NBC Connecticut

There is a scramble to restore power in Puerto Rico and scope out the damage left behind by Hurricane Fiona.

Adding to this painful time is the fact the island still has not fully recovered from Hurricane Maria which struck exactly five years ago on Tuesday.

As flights resumed out of San Juan, passengers left behind an island that could take a while to recover and relief workers in our state say they are ready to help.

Connecticut Residents Worry About Family in Puerto Rico After Hurricane Fiona
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“It was torrential rains, ferocious winds. It was actually pretty scary,” said Nilza Santana of Wethersfield.

Santana was among the travelers flying to Bradley International Airport from San Juan Monday evening. She rode out Hurricane Fiona with family in the southern part of Puerto Rico.

Local

east granby 39 mins ago

Serious Injuries Reported in East Granby Pedestrian Crash

re-entry 3 hours ago

Emerge Career Creates Pipeline From Prison to the Workforce

“It was traumatizing. A lot of flooding. There was this bridge where the river just took it. It was bad. It was really bad,” Santana said.

Among the groups taking part in the response is the Hispanic Federation. Its Vice President of Policy and Strategic Engagement Ingrid Alvarez is based in Hartford.

“We have families and communities still living under blue tarps since the devastation of Hurricane Maria,” Alvarez said.

She said they help to get cash to organizations on the island, including to set up community kitchens and they assist those amid concerns about power outages.

“Before Fiona touched ground, the team in Puerto Rico had already started to distribute 11,000 plus solar lanterns across vulnerable communities,” Alvarez said.

Also joining the relief effort is Stamford-based Americares. It opened an office in San Juan following Hurricane Maria five years ago and once it’s safe to travel, staff will head to health care facilities in the hardest hit areas.

“We have medicines and medical supplies that we can send to those clinics to help resupply them from medicines they may have lost, as well as meeting the needs of patients who may have lost their medicines,” said Mariel Fonteyn, Americares U.S. emergency response director.

Americares said it expects its response to last at least a few months.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Hurricane FionaPuerto RicoHispanic Federationamericares
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us