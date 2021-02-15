Travelers, Tournament Pledge $1M Donation Match to Hole in the Wall Gang Camp After Fire

Days after a fire destroyed several buildings at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford, Travelers and the Travelers Championship announced they will help their longtime charity partner.

The two have pledged to match up to $1 million in donations to the camp, which serves more than 20,000 children with serious illnesses and their families each year.

"For more than three decades, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp has brought hope and healing to children and families struggling with serious illnesses," said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and CEO of Travelers. "Now, after this devastating fire, the camp itself is in need of hope and healing. The Travelers family is heartbroken for the kids and families who cherish the comfort, peace and refuge the camp offers. We’re honored to lend a hand to rebuild this special place as quickly as possible."

The camp was founded by actor Paul Newman. Since 1988, it has been providing seriously ill children and their families camp experiences they would otherwise be unable to participate in, all free of charge.

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp has been the primary beneficiary of the Travelers Championship since 2007. The tournament has donated millions to the camp in that time.

"We know how much campers and their families were looking forward to returning to camp – and to a sense of normalcy – after in-person programming was suspended last summer due to COVID-19," said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tourament director. "The Travelers Championship is committed to being there for the camp at every step of the way as it recovers from this tragic event."

Those looking to contribute towards the donation match can click here, or send a donation by mail to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, P.O. Box 150448, Hartford, CT 06115-0448, Memo: Rebuild Camp Fund.

"We are moved beyond words by the extraordinary generosity of our friends at Travelers and the Travelers Championship, who have lifted the hearts of our camp community during a very difficult time," said Jimmy Canton, Chief Executive Officer of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. "When we lost our Founder, Paul Newman, many years ago, Travelers stepped forward in a big way and has stood beside us every day since. Their leadership, employees, and our friends at the Travelers Championship have all made Paul’s dream of 'a different kind of healing' their own and continue to be unwavering champions for our children and families. They are beloved members of our camp family, and their loyalty is truly inspiring."