A home in Wethersfield has significant damage after a tree fell on it on Tuesday evening.

It happened on Chauncey Road around 8 p.m.

According to the fire department, the house has significant damage. It's unclear if the home is now uninhabitable.

The tree also appeared to damage a car in the driveway.

No injuries were reported.