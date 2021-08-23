Tree Crashes Into Lisbon Home, Takes Down Power Lines

Tropical Storm Henri blew through the state on Sunday and for some, it caused quite a bit of damage.

For one family in Lisbon, the storm caused a massive tree to take down power lines and crashed into their home. The tree went through the first floor window.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Everyone was home when it happened and they walked us through what it was like.

“All I can say is it is huge and it came across the street,” said Kathy Leason.

"It sounded like lightning hit the house," added Felix Prokop.

This family said they are just happy nobody was hurt.