Tree Falls on House in Hamden

A tree has come down on top of a house in Hamden after strong wind gusts overnight.

Dispatchers said firefighters were called to the home on West Todd Street shortly before midnight.

The tree appears to have fallen on the house and on top of some wires. The extent of the damage is unclear.

West Todd Street remains open at this time.

Trees also came down in other parts of the state on Sunday night due to the wind.

In Tolland, a large tree came down on wires on Buff Cap Road and Sugar Hill Road and caused some power outages.

In addition, Bridgeport officials reported multiple wind-related incidents. On Lakeside Drive, a tree fell into a structure and crews said the structure is not stable at this time. At Asylum Street and Boston Avenue, a tree fell down on power lines. There was also a large tree down on power lines at Evers Street and East Main Street, according to officials.

On Sunday night, the CT Department of Transportation reported several other trees down as a result of the windy conditions.