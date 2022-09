Police are investigating after a tree fell on a man in Litchfield Friday evening.

Officials said they were called to the 400 block of Goshen Road for a report of a tree that fell on a man.

The man was pulled out from under the tree, police said. He has injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

