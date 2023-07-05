Tree falls on toddler and his grandmother in Thompson on Fourth of July

Firefighters said a 3-year-old and his grandmother were hit by a falling tree in Thompson on the Fourth of July.

Quinnebaug Fire Chief Steve Bodreau said a tree fell and hit the toddler and his 61-year-old grandmother on Old Turnpike Road at about 2:30 p.m.

Both the 3-year-old and his grandmother were taken to different hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

It's unclear whether or not the tree came down during passing storms. No additional information was immediately available.