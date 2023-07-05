thompson

Tree falls on toddler and his grandmother in Thompson on Fourth of July

By Angela Fortuna

tlmd_police_tape_lights_generic2
FILE - necn

Firefighters said a 3-year-old and his grandmother were hit by a falling tree in Thompson on the Fourth of July.

Quinnebaug Fire Chief Steve Bodreau said a tree fell and hit the toddler and his 61-year-old grandmother on Old Turnpike Road at about 2:30 p.m.

Both the 3-year-old and his grandmother were taken to different hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

It's unclear whether or not the tree came down during passing storms. No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

thompson
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us