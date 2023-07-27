Newington

Tree falls on top of car in Newington

police lights generic picture
Archivo

Newington firefighters said a tree fell on top of a car due to storms Thursday night.

The fire department said crews are responding to the area of Cedar Street and Ella Grasso Boulevard for a tree on top of a car.

Everyone inside the vehicle has been extricated, according to crews. It's unknown if there are any injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. No additional information was immediately available.

