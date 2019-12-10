Tree Falls on Vehicle in New Haven

A tree came down on a vehicle on Ellsworth Avenue, near Whalley Avenue, in New Haven early Tuesday morning and blocked the road for hours.

Brian Andruskiwec owns the Jeep the tree came down on and learned around 3 a.m. that a tree had crushed the hood, windshield and top of his vehicle.

"My buddy came up, told me the cops were at the door and that a tree had fallen on my Jeep,” he said.

Neighbors said they did not hear any strong winds overnight, so they were shocked to see what happened.

“There was a wind warning. Honestly with big trees like these oaks, just being wet can be enough to send them over that tipping point,” Adam Wambolt, of the City of New Haven Parks and Recreation Department, said.

The road was closed, but has reopened to local traffic. The tree is gone and crews are clearing the debris.

No additional information was immediately available.