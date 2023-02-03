Baby Dies When Tree Falls on Vehicle in Southwick

A baby died when a tree fell on a vehicle in Southwick, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

A representative for the Hampden District Attorney's Office told WWLP-TV that the infant died, but didn't provide the age of the child.

State police confirmed they were called to the area of Feeding Hills Road (Route 57) shortly after noon to assist Southwick police after a tree fell on a vehicle. They didn't share details on any injuries.

A portion of the road was closed at Foster Road, state police said.

No further details have been released.

Southwick is a town of about 9,000 residents located in Hampden County, west of Springfield along the Connecticut border.