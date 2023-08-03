Tree falls on vehicle on Route 15 in Stratford: police

A tree has fallen on a vehicle on Route 15 in Stratford, according to state police. They said no injuries are reported.

It happened on Route 15 South, near exit 53, around 2:43 p.m.

#cttraffic Route 15 southbound near exit 53 in Stratford is closed due to a tree fallen on a vehicle. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 3, 2023

State police said the state Department of Transportation has been notified and the road is shut down.

They are urging drivers to seek alternate routes.