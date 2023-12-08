Trees of Hope raising funds for Ronald McDonald House

Little Eleanor was born in October and needed open heart surgery at six days old.

“We’re transferred to Yale and that’s where they told us that she had a number of abnormalities that we were going to have to fix through surgery and a really long hospital stay,” dad Jay Alter said.

He and his wife have stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in New Haven for the last seven weeks.

“We just walk right across the street,” Alter said. “We’re able to focus on the things we should be focusing on, and Ronald McDonald [House] takes care of basically everything else. We only need to focus on our daughter and that’s what’s most important right now,” he said.

They’re able to spend 14 hours a day with their newborn and the staff caring for her, without the worry of a three-hour commute each day and the other stress that comes with their situation.

“You forget the basic necessities of ‘I need a place to sleep at night and I need food,’” Alter said. “It’s the reason my wife and I are able to be positive and strong every single day.”

No one is ever turned away, according to Michelle D’Amore, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts. She said they ask families to make a donation, but they understand that many are unable to contribute.

“We provide a warm bed, a hot cooked meal, grab and go snacks, families can stay with us anywhere between one night and we’ve had up to two years,” D’Amore said.

It costs $122 per family each night, and so the annual Trees of Hope event is the biggest fundraiser of the year. It started 34 years ago at the governor’s mansion with nine trees.

“We have over 160 displays, each display is donated by, it could be a business, a community group, a family, a school. And they come up with a theme,” she said.

The themes vary from pickle ball to crayons to Legos. And many honor a lost loved one and community members like Bristol officers Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

Not only are there themed trees; there are also kids bikes, gift baskets, household items and home and beach furniture, all available for bids.

“We originally started coming here because her son sang in the West Haven High School chorus, and then we got attracted to the stories that are behind all of the trees that are here,” said Jennifer Kasuva, who came with friend Laurie Jagoe. The pair were there to see a tree in memory of their late friend.

“It’s totally Kelly,” Jagoe said of the beach-themed tree. “Her family put the tree together and when we heard that our annual tradition of coming, that there was a tree for her, we just wanted to stop by.”

The maritime center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the weekend, and the in person and online auction ends 5 p.m. Sunday. Each display helps to make things a little easier for families at the Ronald McDonald House.

“When this is over and we look back, we’re going to be so thankful that we had the Ronald McDonald House,” Alter said.